Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.12.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

