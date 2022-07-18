Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $341.58. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.