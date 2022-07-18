U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,579. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.96 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at $224,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at $224,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,523.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 285,620 shares of company stock worth $879,735. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

