Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $136,745.46 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $136,745.46 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008833 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00222773 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

