UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €40.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BC8 traded up €1.20 ($1.20) during trading on Monday, reaching €37.34 ($37.34). The stock had a trading volume of 147,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a one year low of €35.57 ($35.57) and a one year high of €69.56 ($69.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

