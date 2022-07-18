UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.50 ($17.50) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.40) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.50) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.70 ($15.70) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.50) target price on ENI in a report on Friday.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock traded up €0.22 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €10.85 ($10.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($9.38) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($14.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.