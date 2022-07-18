UBS Group Trims Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Target Price to CHF 131

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 133 to CHF 131 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 764,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,331. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

