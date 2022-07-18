Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $401.38. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,975. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

