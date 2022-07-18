Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Achieves $3.36 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00008983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $875,016.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.