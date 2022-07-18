UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $334,094.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.45 or 0.99984608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

