Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $33.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNPRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniper from €40.00 ($40.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uniper from €35.50 ($35.50) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Uniper from €39.00 ($39.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $9.50 on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

