United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.16. 29,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

