Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.75. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.