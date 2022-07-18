Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. Unrivaled Brands has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
