Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. Unrivaled Brands has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

