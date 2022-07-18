US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $39.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.
USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of USFD stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.45. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73.
Insider Activity at US Foods
In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of US Foods
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading
