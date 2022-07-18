US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $39.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.45. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

