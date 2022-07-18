USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 225,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,395. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. USHG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

