Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday.
Valens Price Performance
NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
