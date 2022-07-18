Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Valens Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valens

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valens by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valens by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

