Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Up 86.7% in June

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.