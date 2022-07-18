Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $44.21

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $46.59. Valhi shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

