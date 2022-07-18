Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,261 shares of company stock worth $2,601,376. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.85 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

