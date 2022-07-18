Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 1.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.87.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

