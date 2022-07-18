Vancity Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 2.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NYSE CNC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

