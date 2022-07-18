Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $257.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.44. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

