Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $25.43 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $169.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

