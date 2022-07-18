Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $6.92 Million Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AY opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

