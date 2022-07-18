Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.