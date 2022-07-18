Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,982 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.19.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $123.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.