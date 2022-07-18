VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 281,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

