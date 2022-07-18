VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 14.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.28% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 58,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,740. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71.

