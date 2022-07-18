Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,413.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,894 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.72. 465,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

