Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Increased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $444,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.59. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,485. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.