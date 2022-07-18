Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VB stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

