Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

