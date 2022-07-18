Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,649. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

