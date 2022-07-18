Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,292.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $356.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

