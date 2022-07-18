Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

