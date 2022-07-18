VeChain (VET) Reaches One Day Volume of $131.12 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $131.12 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017061 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

