Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.94. 29,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 952,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Veracyte Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,693,000 after purchasing an additional 100,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after buying an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

