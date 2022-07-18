Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

