Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

