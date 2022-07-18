Versant Capital Management Inc Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 232.6% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 603,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

