Versant Capital Management Inc Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.