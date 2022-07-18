Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,935 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 701.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.