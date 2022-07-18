Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 277 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.33 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $452.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

