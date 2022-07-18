Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

