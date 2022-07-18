Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) Critical Comparison

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41%

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertical Aerospace and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 Boeing 0 3 15 0 2.83

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $222.18, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Boeing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 5,809.31 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.40 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -17.86

Vertical Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Boeing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

