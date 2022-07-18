Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.85. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 68,274 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
