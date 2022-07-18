Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.85. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 68,274 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $910,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

