Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of RBOT opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,046 shares of company stock worth $303,078 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
