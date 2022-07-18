Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $415.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 430.51 ($5.12), with a volume of 114334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446 ($5.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victoria Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 506.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.66. The company has a market capitalization of £504.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,866.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Victoria

Victoria Company Profile

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers purchased 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,448.72 ($7,669.74).

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

