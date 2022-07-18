VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 1,284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VIVO Cannabis Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. VIVO Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc produces and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. It offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils; and cannabis-derived products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina brands. The company also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Harvest Medicine brand; and HMED Connect telemedicine platform, an online medical cannabis platform.

