VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 1,284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
VIVO Cannabis Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. VIVO Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
About VIVO Cannabis
